Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The Brazilian federal government has approved the allocation of BRL 2.5 million to fund forest bioeconomy projects in five municipalities with low socioeconomic indicators in the state of Amazonas. This funding will be provided by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The Institute for Conservation and Sustainable Development of the Amazon (Idesam), a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting environmental conservation, social development, and climate change mitigation, will also contribute an additional BRL 2.5 million donated by partners to support forest bioeconomy projects in the region.

BNDES has stipulated that the forest bioeconomy projects must focus on community-based management of native forests in the wood, vegetable oil, and Brazil nut value chains. The projects will be selected through a public call for bids, and extractivist populations, family farmers living in Conservation Units, and beneficiaries of agrarian reform programs can participate in the selection process through their cooperatives and social organizations.

The production resulting from these projects may be sold under Inatú, a collective brand of sustainable Amazonian products created by Idesam in partnership with associations and cooperatives. Launched in 2019, Inatú was made possible with resources from the BNDES-managed Amazon Fund.

Inatú is run by the producers and extractivists themselves, who use modern production processes and partner with small and medium-sized companies to reach the final consumer, according to Idesam. It offers a range of sustainable Amazonian products, including andiroba, green coffee, and breu oils, copaiba resin oil, and cupuaçu and mururu butters.

The selected organizations in the new call will receive technical assistance, while 150 individuals will benefit from training activities.

BNDES has also announced plans to support the creation of a chain for transforming organic waste from the production processes of oils and nuts into bioplastics.

According to the bank, promoting sustainable economic activities is the most inclusive and effective way to reduce pressure on the biome, and help to preserve the Amazon Forest.