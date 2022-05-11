Brazil and Japan sign agreement to develop digital agriculture

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil´s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on behalf of the Japanese government, have signed a cooperation agreement for the development of digital and precision agriculture in Brazil. The first actions of the project are scheduled for the second half of 2022, Agencia Brasil reports.

The project aims to promote the development of sustainable agro-industrial technologies, improve productivity and environmental sustainability, and profitability of the agricultural sector through public-private collaboration between Japan and Brazil.

Besides supporting the agricultural innovation ecosystem in Brazil, the project's main components are the development of a data platform on Brazilian agriculture for the dissemination of technologies and information, and the execution of three pilot projects in the production chains of beef cattle, grains, and agroforestry systems.