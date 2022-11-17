Brazil: Cases of covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro increase 430% in one week

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Between the first and second weeks of November, the state of Rio de Janeiro showed a significant increase in confirmed cases of covid-19, going from 4,368 in epidemiological week 44 (from October 30 to November 5) to 18,799 in week 45 (between November 6 and 12). This represents an increase of 430%.

The information was confirmed today (16) by the State Department of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil