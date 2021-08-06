Brazil confirms 559,607 deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s total COVID-19 death count has reached 559,607. In 24 hours, 1,75 deaths and 40,716 new cases were reported. Altogether, 20,026,533 cases have been confirmed in the country.The number of recovered patients stood at 18,800,884, Agencia Brasil reports.

The figures can be found in the daily report released by the country’s Health Ministry on Wednesday evening (Aug. 4). The document combines data on cases and deaths collected by state health secretariats.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 are São Paulo (139.8 thousand), Rio de Janeiro (59.5 thousand), and Minas Gerais (50.8 thousand). Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,802), Roraima (1,860), and Amapá (1,915).

As for confirmed cases, São Paulo also ranks first, with over 4 million. Minas Gerais, with 1.9 million, and Paraná, with 1.3 million, show up next. The state with the lowest case tally is Acre, with 87.2 thousand, followed by Roraima (120.4 thousand) and Amapá (121.4 thousand).

Vaccination

The Ministry of Health has reported the distribution of 184.4 million vaccine doses against COVID-19. According to the vaccination dashboard, 142.5 million doses have been administered—102.8 million of which as the first dose, 42.7 million as the second or only dose.