Brazil congratulates Kazakhstan on election to UNSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazakhstan received a letter of congratulation from the Federative Republic of Brazil on its recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

“The election of Kazakhstan is a proof of international community’s trust and recognition of the role of your country, in particular, the personal contribution of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of international peacekeeping activity, to the resolution of conflicts by means of diplomatic negotiations, to the process of disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons as well as to ensuring peaceful coexistence of nations and religions. The Government of Brazil wishes success to Kazakhstan in its activity within the UNSC and confirms its support to the development of multilateral relations as the main way towards creation of a secure global community,” the letter reads.