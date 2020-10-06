EN
    15:55, 06 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Brazil COVID-19 case tally reaches almost 5 million

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reported 8,456 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Sunday, as per the latest official report by the Ministry of Health. The total case count stands at 4,915,289. In the same period, 4,263,208 (86.7%) have recovered from the disease. As it stands today 505,729 are being treated, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Also registered were 365 deaths in 24 hours, raising the number of people killed by the novel coronavirus to 146,352.

    States

    São Paulo, the country’s most populous state, has surpassed a million cases since the beginning of the pandemic. On Saturday (Set. 3), the case count reached 1,003,902. Second comes Bahia (315,440), followed by Minas Gerais (307,199) and Rio de Janeiro (271,701). The lowest figures are to be found in Acre (28,672), Amapá (48,628), Roraima (51,368), and Rondônia (66,623).

    São Paulo also ranks first in number of deaths, with 36,178. Rio de Janeiro (18,769), Ceará (9,051) and Minas Gerais (7,643) show up next on the ranking. The states with the fewest number of fatal cases are Roraima (661), Acre (667), Amapá (716), and Tocantins (968).


