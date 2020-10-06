Brazil COVID-19 case tally reaches almost 5 million
Also registered were 365 deaths in 24 hours, raising the number of people killed by the novel coronavirus to 146,352.
States
São Paulo, the country’s most populous state, has surpassed a million cases since the beginning of the pandemic. On Saturday (Set. 3), the case count reached 1,003,902. Second comes Bahia (315,440), followed by Minas Gerais (307,199) and Rio de Janeiro (271,701). The lowest figures are to be found in Acre (28,672), Amapá (48,628), Roraima (51,368), and Rondônia (66,623).
São Paulo also ranks first in number of deaths, with 36,178. Rio de Janeiro (18,769), Ceará (9,051) and Minas Gerais (7,643) show up next on the ranking. The states with the fewest number of fatal cases are Roraima (661), Acre (667), Amapá (716), and Tocantins (968).