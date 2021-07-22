Brazil: COVID-19 death average sinks to lowest level since February

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil, as per the seven-day moving average, disclosed by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reached 1,192 on Tuesday (20). This is the lowest level since February 27, when the average stood at 1,178 fatalities. Agencia Brasil reports.

Also according to the foundation, deaths also saw declines of 23.5 percent from two weeks before and 42.2 percent from a month ago.

Cases

The case tally this Tuesday, also according the seven-day moving average, came to 38,206, the lowest since January 6 (36,376), down 21.7 percent from 14 days prior and 48.1 percent from a month ago.

The seven-day moving average is the sum of cases on a given day plus those of the six previous days, divided by seven.