Brazil crops likely to reach 261.4mln tons in 2022

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s official statistics agency IBGE has estimated the Brazilian crop of cereals, pulses, and oilseeds in 2022 to add up to 261.4 million tons, a calculation based on a survey on the country’s agricultural output in June. The study was published on July 7, Agencia Brasil reports.

Despite being up 3.2 percent, or 8.2 million tons, from the 2021 harvest (253.2 million tons), the index is down 0.6 percent, or 1.5 million tons, from the estimate made in May.

The harvested area covers 72.5 million hectares—up 5.8 percent, or 4 million hectares, from last year. Compared to the projection calculated in May, the amount is up 209.4 thousand hectares, or 0.3 percent. The three main products surveyed—rice, corn, and soybeans—add up to 91.7 percent of Brazil’s estimated output, and account for 87.5 percent of the harvested area.

The country’s top grain producer is Mato Grosso, with a share of 30.3 percent, followed by Paraná (13.8%), Goiás (10.6%), Rio Grande do Sul (9.4%), Mato Grosso do Sul (8.2%), and Minas Gerais (6.7%). Altogether, they represent 79.0 percent of the country's total.

Survey

Entitled Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production, the study was implemented in November 1972 to meet the demand for monthly data, the IBGE reported. The report includes estimates on the areas planted and harvested, the amount produced, and the average yield for selected products based on their economic and social importance for the nation.