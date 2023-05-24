Brazil declares public health emergency due to bird flu

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock declared on Monday (May 22) a state of animal health emergency throughout the country due to cases of avian influenza detected in wild birds. Minister Carlos Favaro signed the declaration which will remain in effect for a period of 180 days.

Furthermore, the Brazilian government has reassured that the country maintains its status as free from highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), since there are no records of commercial production affected by avian influenza, Agencia Brasil reports.

The animal health emergency aims to protect subsistence and commercial poultry production while preserving wildlife and human health.

Confirmed cases

On Monday afternoon (22), the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratory of São Paulo confirmed three new positive cases of avian influenza (H5N1) in the state of Espírito Santo. These cases, which were under investigation since last week, involved the virus being detected in wild birds of the Thalasseus acuflavidus species.

To date, Brazil has reported a total of eight confirmed cases of avian influenza in birds. Seven cases have been identified in Espírito Santo, while one case has been reported in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The virus has been detected not only in Thalasseus acuflavidus but also in birds of the species Sula leucogaster and Thalasseus maximus.

Also on Monday, the ministry set up an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate, plan, evaluate, and control national actions related to avian flu.

The center's experts will coordinate prevention, surveillance, public health care, and information sharing among ministries, bodies, state agencies, and the private sector, the ministry stated.