Brazil exceeds 550k deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The report released by the Health Ministry Monday (Jul. 26) reports 550,502 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. In 24 hours, 578 fatalities were confirmed, Agencia Brasil reports.

As for the number of cases, 18,999 diagnoses were reported in 24 hours. This raises the number of people infected with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,707,662.

The document also indicates that 758,593 patients are being monitored and 18,398,567 have recovered from the disease.

States

The states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (137,273), Rio de Janeiro (58,452), Minas Gerais (49,869), Paraná (34,502), and Rio Grande do Sul (33,059).

Those with the lowest amount of fatalities are Acre (1,797), Roraima (1,830), Amapá (1,897), Tocantins (3,472), and Alagoas (5,746).

Vaccine

Altogether, the Ministry of Health has distributed 164,478,404 vaccines nationwide. A total of 134,271,035 vaccine doses have been administered as the first dose, and 96,338,520 as the second dose.