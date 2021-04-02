Brazil: Gov’t distributes another 11 mi vaccine doses against COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday (Mar. 1), more than 9.1 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 will start being distributed by Brazil’s Ministry of Health to the 26 states plus the Federal District. Of those, 8.4 million are CoronaVac, from Butantan institute, and 728 thousand from AtraZeneca/Oxford, produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Agencia Brasil reports.

The two vaccines are manufactured in Brazil and have their raw material imported. This is the largest distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on a single occasion as part of the country’s National Immunizations Program.

In addition to these doses, 2.1 million vaccines are expected to be made available by Fiocruz, adding up to over 11 million doses.

Figures

According to the Health Ministry, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, initiated on January 18, has sent all Brazilian states over 43 million inoculation doses, reaching approximately 24.4 million Brazilians—this last shipment included.

Thus far, over 18.5 million doses have been administered. The progress of vaccination in Brazil may be monitored on platform LocalizaSUS.