Brazil has 1.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reported 66,741 deaths and 1,668,589 cases stemming from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A total of 1,254 new deaths and 45,305 new infected people were added in 24 hours, as per official data released Tuesday (Jul. 7). Until then, 976,977 had recovered, and there were 624,871 people under observation, Agencia Brasil reports.

The lethality rate (number of deaths divided by the amount of cases) stood at four percent. Mortality (deaths for every 100 thousand people), in turn, came to 31.8. The incidence of COVID-19 cases for 100 thousand people is 794.

According to the Health Ministry, Brazil ranks second in number of deaths and cases, preceded only by the US. The global map by the John Hopkins University shows the US has 2,980,906 infected, with a death toll of 131,248 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily update by the Health Ministry usually has lower figures on Sundays and Mondays due to restrictions facing in handling state and municipal data. Statistics therefore are higher on Tuesdays, when the numbers not computed on the weekend are finally sent in.

Regions and states

The regions with the highest number of obits are the Southeast (30,518), the Northeast (21,605), the North (10,115), the Central-West (2,442), and the South (2,061).

Of the 27 Brazilian states, São Paulo (16,475), Rio de Janeiro (10,881)—both in the Southeast—Ceará (6,556), Pará (5.128), and Pernambuco (5,234) have the highest death toll. Mato Grosso do Sul (128), Tocantins (228), Roraima (376), Acre (399), and Santa Catarina (419) have the lowest amount of fatal cases.