Brazil has 13.5 mi cases of COVID-19, 254.6k deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has confirmed 13.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 254.6 thousand deaths related to the disease, as per the daily report published by the country’s Ministry of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

In 24 hours, 35.7 thousand new cases and 1.4 thousand deaths were registered, according to the Monday (Apr. 12) document.

Recovered patients add up to 11.9 million, or 88,5 percent of those who contracted the disease. There are also 3.5 thousand deaths under investigation.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of cases and fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic—2.6 million and 83 million. Next come Minas Gerais (1.2 million / 28 thousand), Rio Grande do Sul (892 thousand / 22 thousand), and Paraná (884 thousand /19 thousand).