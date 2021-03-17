Brazil has 20th consecutive day with record average of COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The country on Monday (Mar. 15) registered its 20th consecutive day with a record number of deaths from COVID-19, according to the moving average of seven days published by Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Its Monitora COVID report shows that the average of deaths has reached 1,841.

The average is 69.5 percent above the number a month earlier (1,086) and is 50.3 percent higher than it was 14 days before (1,225). Compared to the peak in 2020, observed on July 25 (1,096 deaths), the increase was 67.9 percent, AgenciaBrasil reports.

Fiocruz’s seven-day moving average is calculated by adding daily reports from the six previous days and dividing the total by seven. This is why numbers diverge from those announced by the Health Ministry, which only show deaths registered on a given day.

The total case tally has reached 66,849 in the seven-day moving average. Spikes are 19.4 percent in relation to the 14 previous days (55,977 cases) and 46.9 percent compared to the 30 days prior (45,518).

Cases, however, are 6.5 percent below the record seen on March 13 (71,531).