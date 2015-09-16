ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev who is also EXPO-2017 Commissioner paid a working visit to the Federal Republic of Brazil where he met with the leadership of the ministries of foreign affairs, tourism, energy and mineral resources, Director of the Agency for Promotion Export and Investments (APEX), a coordinator of Brazil's participation in EXPO, as well as leading tourist agencies of the country.

"Despite considerable distance, Kazakhstan and Brazil have been enjoying close friendly and partnership relations," Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Hadil da Rocha Vianna said. The parties discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between the two states in various spheres including participation in EXPO-2017 and promotion of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UN Security Council non-permanent membership for 2017-2018. On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Hadil da Rocha Vianna told that "Brazil intends to join EXPO-2017, since the country has what to demonstrate to the world in "Energy of Future" issues". In turn, EXPO-2017 Commissioner noted that Brazil's participation in EXPO will give a new impulse to the development of bilateral ties. "Taking into consideration Brazil's experience in application of renewable energy sources in hydro-energy and biofuel, we would like to invite Brazilian companies to showcase their achievements at EXPO-2017," Zhoshybayev said at a meeting with Vice Minister of Mining and Energy of Brazil. The latter told that 45% of energy and 18% of fuel consumed by Brazil are renewable ones and the theme of the forthcoming international exhibition fully corresponds to Brazil's Program for Incentive of Alternative Electric Energy Sources (Proinfa). At a meeting with the senior officials of the tourism ministry, the parties discussed implementation of joint projects, advancement of Kazakhstan's and Brazil's tourism potential, the opportunities of launching direct flights and signing a memorandum in tourism between JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 and Brazil Tour Operators Association. During the negotiations with APEX Commercial Director André Marcos Favero, the Brazilian side assured that it will start preparing for EXPO-2017 upon completion of the meeting. Rapil Zhoshybayev invited Favero to the EXPO-2017 international participants meeting scheduled for November 2015 in Astana to thoroughly review technical issues of Brazil's attendance in the event. Source: MFA press service Photo: MFA press service