    09:39, 19 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Brazil issues health risk alert due to harsh cold weather

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Institute of Meteorology INMET issued a health risk alert due to the sharp drop in temperatures in some regions of the country. In all, 11 states plus the Federal District are in the danger zone. The state of alert started at 10:55 am today (May 18) and should continue until 11 pm on Friday (20), Agencia Brasil reports.

    According to the alert, temperatures should remain 5ºC below average for a period of three to five days.

    The agency advises people to contact the Civil Defense whenever necessary by dialing 199.

    Forecast

    Coming from southern Brazil, the polar air mass arrived today in the Federal District, which recorded a minimum of 8.7°C early in the morning. Temperatures should drop even further in coming days, reaching 5ºC tomorrow.

    Civil Defense

    In a statement, the Civil Defense of the Federal District mentioned health risks and provided guidelines to the population on the harsh cold:

    - Be especially careful with children, elders, and sick people.

    - Keep yourself warm and the extremities of the body protected with beanies and gloves.

    - Drink plenty of liquids.

    - Avoid keeping environments closed. Keep your home and workplace clean and well-ventilated. Take precautions against respiratory diseases.

    - Make sure to also keep your pet warm with protective clothing and away from the wind with appropriate shelter. Properly cover its sleeping area.

    - Be generous. Donate warm clothes and blankets to those in need. If possible, carry the clothes in your car.

    - If you must stay outdoors, protect yourself from the wind.


