Brazil negotiations purchase of 10 million Sputnik V vaccines

BRASIL. KAZINFORM - Brazil is negotiating the purchase of 10 million doses of Sputnik V, a vaccine against COVID-19 developed in Russia by Institute Gamaleya, the Ministry of Health reported today (Feb. 5). The country’s interest was expressed during a meeting with representatives from laboratory União Química, the pharmaceutical firm in Brazil in charge of the Russian vaccine, Agencia Brasil reports.

The decision to advance talks was made after Anvisa authorized the new protocol with a simplified process for the emergency use of vaccines, waiving the execution of phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, the ministry added.

Elcio Franco, executive secretary at the Health Ministry, said that the purchase of the vaccine also hinges on cost, which, he argued «should be competitive.»

«We’ll strike the deal for 10 million doses and purchase them if the price is acceptable, and we’ll pay after Anvisa grants its authorization for the emergency use of Sputnik V, making it immediately available to Brazilians,» Franco said.

The amount of doses was based on a document presented to the ministry by the Russian Sovereign Fund/Institute Gamaleya, where the inoculation is manufactured. In Brazil, the vaccine will be produced in the Federal District under the responsibility of the pharmaceutical company União Química.

According to the ministry, under the schedule, the country should receive 400 thousand doses one week after the signing of the purchase contract. Another 2 billion should be in Brazil a month after, and yet another 7.6 million over the course of the second and third months.

The secretary went on to say that the ministry is considering the acquisition of the vaccine produced by União Química in Brazil. The laboratory is estimated to be able to produce 8 million doses starting in April.

«In the future, depending on the understanding we have with União Química, we’d be interest in acquiring the company’s production of the vaccine in Brazil,» Franco stated.