Brazil officially announces bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) officially submitted to the International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday, April 14, its bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The bid submission process began in late March and will conclude on April 21, Agencia Brasil reports.

«The country's impressive sports equipment and infrastructure will ensure a stunning Women's World Cup [...]. Hosting the event is part of our agenda to boost women's soccer throughout the country—a key pillar of my administration,«declared CBF head Ednaldo Rodrigues.»

Support

At an event held on March 30 at the Alvorada Presidential Palace to unveil the 2023 World Cup trophy, President Lula expressed his support for Brazil's bid to host the 2027 World Cup. «It will be an extraordinary event as a means of promoting political awareness among the Brazilian people and encouraging greater female participation in all areas of society, wherever they wish, the way they wish.» The 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.