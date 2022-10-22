Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil’s total oil and gas production in September amounted to 4.048 million barrels of oil equivalent per day—3.148 million barrels of oil per day plus a daily 143.07 million cubic meters of natural gas, as reported by national authority ANP.

This is the second time the total output exceeds the 4 million threshold, the agency added. The first had been in January 2020, Agencia Brasil reports.

Production in the pre-salt layer reached 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day—74.11 percent of the national total. The Tupi field ranked first, with 887,71 thousand barrels





Photo: Agencia Brasil







