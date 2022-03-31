Brazil oil production down 3.8% in February

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s oil production in February shrank 3.8 percent from January and rose 3.5 from February 2021, Agencia Brasil reports.

For natural gas, the reduction was 3.1 percent compared to the previous month, whereas it increased 1.6 percent against the same month last year. Altogether, 3.754 million barrels of oil equivalent per day were produced—2.917 million barrels of oil per day and a daily 133 million cubic meters of natural gas.

The figures can be found in a monthly report on the production of oil and natural gas, released today (Mar. 30) by Brazil’s oil and fuel authority ANP.

The main drivers behind the decline in production from the previous month were said to be the maintenance shutdowns at platforms P-70, P-51, and P-56 and at the floating production, storage, and offloading unit Cidade de Anchieta.

Pre-salt

The production from the pre-salt layer in February fell 2.4 percent compared to the previous month and was up 9.4 percent from February 2021. The output came from 127 wells and saw a volume of 2.841 million barrels of oil equivalent a day—2.235 million barrels of oil and 96.4 million of natural gas, adding up to 75.7 percent of national production.