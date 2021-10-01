Brazil ranks seven in digital transformation in public service

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil ranked seven on the World Bank list assessing the current state of digital transformation in the public service across 198 economies. The result was released by the federal government on Thursday, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to the bank’s GovTech Maturity Index 2020, the country stood ahead of all other nations in the American continent, including the US and Canada.

Ahead of Brazil are South Korea, Estonia, France, Denmark, Austria, and the UK. Furthermore, Brazil is the only country among the ten first nations with a population of over 100 million people.

The result, the government stated, stems from improvements in the government’s Gov.Br platform, with over 115 users today. Early in 2019, the web portal was accessed by some 1.8 million people. The platform enables visitors to gain access to a number of digital services and information and the relationship between government and citizen.

The World Bank’s GovTech index surveyed countries considering four aspects: support for the main government systems; enhanced service delivery; integrated citizen engagement; and the encouragement of the development of digital skills in the public sector, along with the appropriate legal and regulatory regimen, training, and innovation.

Brazil stood out for digital solutions of massive impact, like the payment of unemployment benefits and the emergency aid aimed at mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.