Brazil reaches 11.1 thousand deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reached 11,123 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday (May 10). According to figures from the Health Ministry, confirmed cases amount to 162,699, 6,760 of which registered in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths reported in the same period was 496, Agencia Brazil reports.

Also according to the ministry, 64,957 people recovered, and 1,792 deaths are under investigation.

São Paulo is still the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with the largest number of deaths (3,709). The state is followed by Rio de Janeiro (1,714), Ceará (1,114), Pernambuco (1,047) and Amazonas (1,004).

São Paulo also has the highest number of confirmed cases (45,444), followed by Rio de Janeiro (17,062), Ceará, with 16.6 thousand, Pernambuco, with 13.2 thousand, and Amazonas, with 12.5 thousand. These are also the states with more than 10 thousand cases.