Brazil reaches 16,984,218 cases, 474,414 deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reported 16,984,218 cases of COVID-19, after the 37,156 new cases were notified from Sunday to Monday. In the same period, the nation saw another 1,010 deaths, raising total fatalities from the disease to 474,414, Agencia Brasil reports.

Of all cases confirmed, 15,408,401 people have recovered from the disease, which accounts for 90.7 percent.

The figures can be found in the daily report by the Health Ministry, released Monday evening (Jun. 7). The document combines data on cases and deaths raised by state health authorities.

The ranking with states with the most deaths from COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (114,542), Rio de Janeiro (51,540), and Minas Gerais (41,673). Those with the lowest death tolls are Roraima (1,651), Acre (1,692), and Amapá (1,727).

São Paulo also stands atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest case tallies, with 3.3 million. Next come Minas Gerais, with 1.6 million, and Paraná, with 1.1 million. The state with the lowest number of cases of COVID-19 is Acre, with 83.3 thousand, followed by Roraima, with 105.3 thousand, and Amapá, with 113.1 thousand.