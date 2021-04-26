Brazil registers over 390,000 deaths from COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday reached 390,797 after registering another 1,305 fatalities, the country's ministry of health reported, Xinhua reports.

According to the ministry, another 32,572 cases were registered, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 14,340,787.

Since the beginning of this year, the country has been facing a new wave of the virus, which has resulted in the collapse of a large part of its healthcare system.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected, with 2,834,321 cases and 92,693 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 724,596 cases and 42,914 deaths.

As of Saturday, Brazil had vaccinated 41.4 million people against COVID-19.



