Brazil removes COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers arriving by air

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - Brazil removed on Saturday the requirement of presenting a negative COVID-19 test for fully vaccinated travelers arriving by plane, state news agency Agencia Brasil reported, Xinhua reports.

Only unvaccinated travelers will be required to present a negative test while fully vaccinated Brazilian and foreign travelers can enter without one, according to the report.

The decision to exempt vaccinated travelers from the testing requirement is due to the decline of COVID-19 deaths, cases, and hospitalizations. As for those entering the country by land, proof of vaccination will not be required for Brazilian residents, said the report.

Since Feb. 11, following the COVID-19 wave caused by the Omicron variant, Brazil has reported a decline of all virus indicators.