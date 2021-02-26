Brazil reports 1,428 new deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 reached 249,957 on Wednesday. A total of 1,428 deaths were registered in 24 hours. On the other hand, 9,281,018 people have recovered from the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total amount of patients infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,324,463. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 66.588 new cases were confirmed. There are also 793,488 with an active case being monitored by health agents.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls stands São Paulo (58,528), followed by Rio de Janeiro (32,574), Minas Gerais (17,974), Rio Grande do Sul (12,029), and Paraná (11,358).

The states with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (975), Roraima (1,074), Amapá (1,131), Tocantins (1,496), and Rondônia (2,787).