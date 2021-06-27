EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 27 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Brazil reports 1,593 more COVID-19 deaths

    None
    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil registered 1,593 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 512,735, the health ministry said Saturday.

    A total of 64,134 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,386,894, the ministry said, Xinhua reports.

    Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

    The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 244 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

    More than 94.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 25.2 million people have received two jabs, it added.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!