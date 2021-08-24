Brazil reports 20.5 mi cases of COVID-19, 574.5k deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil has reported over 20.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 574.5 thousand deaths resulting from the disease, according to the daily report published by the Health Ministry on Sunday (Aug. 22). Recovered patients are reported to add up to more than 19.4 million.

The ministry was notified by the state health secretariats that 14.4 thousand new cases and 318 deaths were registered from Saturday to Monday, AgenciaBrasil reports.

States

São Paulo is still the Brazilian state with the highest number of fatalities (144.2 thousand) and cases (4.2 million). Next come Minas Gerais (2 million cases, 52.4 thousand deaths), Paraná (1.4 million cases, 36.9 thousand deaths), and Rio Grande do Sul (1.3 million cases, 33.9 thousand deaths).