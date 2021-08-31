Brazil reports 20.7 mi cases, 579.3k deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Health Ministry released the latest figures on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country: Brazil has confirmed 20.7 million cases of the disease and 579.3 thousand deaths. Recovered patients add up to 19.6 million, Agencia Brasil reports.

The figures were released Sunday (Aug. 29). In 24 hours, also according to the data, the country saw 13.2 thousand new cases and 298 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

States

Of all 27 Brazilian states, São Paulo still ranks first with the highest number of both fatalities (145.5 thousand) and cases (4.2 million). Next come Minas Gerais (2 million cases, 52.9 thousand deaths), Paraná (1.4 million cases, 37.4 thousand deaths), and Rio Grande do Sul (1.4 million cases, 34.1 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

Brazil has administered 189 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, as per the Health Ministry. Of these, 128 million received the first dose—or 80 percent of the population older than 18 years old, the target of the National Vaccination Program. Another 60 million Brazilians have completed the inoculation cycle.