Brazil reports 2nd highest daily death toll from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil on Wednesday (Jan. 20) had the day with the second highest death toll in 2021. In 24 hours, 1,340 deaths were confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19. The figure comes after January 7, when 1,524 new fatalities were notified, Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of lives claimed by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus now stand at 212,831. There are also 2,811 deaths under investigation by health teams.

Cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic totaled 8,638,249. From Tuesday to Wednesday, health authorities observed 64,385 new positive diagnoses for COVID-19. Of the total infected, 7,564,622 people have recovered from the disease. There are also 860,796 people with an active infection being monitored by health agents.

The data can be found in the latest daily report by the Ministry of Health. The update, combining surveys from state health secretariats on deaths and cases, was released on Wednesday evening (20).

States

Atop the list with Brazilian states with the highest death tolls stands São Paulo (50,652), followed by Rio de Janeiro (28,215), Minas Gerais (13,721), Ceará (10,243), and Pernambuco (10,098).

The states with the lowest death counts are Roraima (816), Acre (840), Amapá (1,016), Tocantins (1,330), and Rondônia (2,056).