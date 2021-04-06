Brazil reports 331,433 deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached 331,433 deaths from COVID-19, as per the report released by the Ministry of Health Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 1,240 new fatalities were registered by state health secretariats across the country, Agencia Brazil reports.

The nation's total case tally stood at 12,984,956. From Saturday to Sunday, 31,359 new cases were confirmed. The data also indicate that 1,296,002 patients are being monitored. Another 11,357,521—or 87.5 percent of the infected—have recovered.

The figures tend to be lower on holidays and on the weekend due to difficulties facing the secretariats bringing the data up to date. As a result, statistics are higher on the next days, as previously uncounted occurrences are computed.

States

São Paulo has reached 2,527,400 people contaminated. The other Brazilian states with the highest case tallies in the country are Minas Gerais (1,156,435) and Rio Grande do Sul (860,136). Acre, in turn, has the lowest number of cases (71,157), followed by Roraima (90,350) and Amapá (98,898).

São Paulo state also ranks first in number of fatalities, with 77,020. Next on the list are Rio de Janeiro (37,687) and Minas Gerais (25,654). The states with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,291), Amapá (1,323), and Roraima (1,352).