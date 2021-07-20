Brazil reports 34.1k cases of COVID-19 in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reported 34,126 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours. Countrywide, the case tally now stands at 19,376,574. Those who have recovered from the disease add up to 18,023,512. The data can be found in the epidemiological report released Sunday (Jul. 18) by the country’s Health Ministry, Agencia Brasil reports.

As for fatalities, the document includes 542,214 deaths since the pandemic started, after 948 were recorded from Saturday to Sunday.

Among Brazil’s 27 states, São Paulo, the most populous one, ranks first in number of both deaths and cases, with 3.9 million and 134.3 thousand, respectively. In the case count, São Paulo is followed by Minas Gerais (1.9 million) and Paraná (1.3 million). The lowest case loads are seen in Acre (88.6 thousand), Roraima (116.9 thousand), and Amapá (119.7 thousand).

The states ranking second and third in number of fatalities are Rio de Janeiro (57.5 thousand) and Minas Gerais (48.8 thousand), and those with the lowest death tolls are Acre (1,776), Roraima (1,808), and Amapá (1,879).

The figures are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing the state health secretariats feeding the data base. On Tuesday, results tend to be higher due to previously uncounted occurrences from the weekend being finally computed.

Vaccination

A total of 154.7 million vaccine doses have been distributed to the states.

Altogether, 123.9 million doses have been administered, 89.9 million as the first dose, and 33.9 million as the second dose or the only dose of the inoculation.