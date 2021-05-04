EN
    09:30, 04 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Brazil reports 407.6 thousand deaths from COVID-19

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reported 407,639 deaths from COVID-19, as per the update released by the country’s Health Ministry on Sunday (May 2). In 24 hours, 1,202 new deaths were registered by state health secretariats, Agencia Brasil reports.

    From Saturday to Sunday, 28,935 new cases were notified. The nation’s total case load stands at 14,754 million.

    The data also indicate that 1.068 million patients are being monitored. Another 13.278 million—90 percent of the infected—have recovered.

    States

    São Paulo has reached 2.923 million people contaminated. The other states with the highest case tally in the country are Minas Gerais (1.37 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (980.4 thousand). Acre, in turn, is still the Brazilian state with the lowest number of cases (78.1 thousand).

    In number of fatalities, São Paulo still ranks first, with over 97 thousand deaths. Rio de Janeiro (44.8 thousand) and Minas Gerais (over 34 thousand) come up next. The lowest number of deaths is seen in Roraima (1,513).


