Brazil reports 42,980 new cases of COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - In 24 hours, 42,980 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil. The number can be found in the update released by the country’s Ministry of Health on Sunday (Apr. 18). According to the report, 13,943,071 positive diagnoses have been notified since the first case was announced, in February 2020, Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of deaths stemming from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus now stands at 373,335. From Saturday to Sunday, 1,657 new deaths were reported.

There are also 3,660 fatalities under investigation by health teams, as in some cases the cause of death is determined after the patient dies. Recovered people have added up to 12,391,599. Patients with an active case, being monitored by health agents, total 1,178,137.

States

The ranking of Brazilian states with the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (88,350), followed by Rio de Janeiro (41,310), Minas Gerais (30,309), Rio Grande do Sul (23,192), and Paraná (20,349).

Those with the lowest death tolls are Acre (1,418), Roraima (1,445), Amapá (1,467), Tocantins (2,374), and Sergipe (3,955).