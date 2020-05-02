EN
    17:01, 02 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Brazil reports 78,162 cases of COVID-2019

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Health Ministry on Wednesday (Apr. 29) reported 78.162 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country. The death toll went up from 4,543 to 5,466 in 24 hours. The mortality rate stands at seven percent, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Thus far, 34,132 patients have recovered from the disease.

    São Paulo is the state with the highest number of obits (2,247), followed by Rio de Janeiro (794), Ceará (441), Pernambuco (538), and Amazonas (380). Deaths have also been registered in the 22 other Brazilians states.


