Brazil reports a thousand deaths from COVID-19 in 24h yet again

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The daily report released Wednesday (Sep. 30) by Brazil’s Ministry of Health says the country once again reported a thousand deaths stemming from COVID-19 in a single day. In 24 hours, fatal cases totaled 1,031. The country’s total death toll now stands at 143,962. The last time the country had registered over a thousand deaths was September 15, Agencia Brasil reports.

Brazil also notified 4,810,935 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 33,413 new cases were confirmed.

As it stands today, 10.1 percent of patients are reported as being monitored (486,607) and 86.9 percent of Brazilians who contracted COVID-19 have recovered (4,180,376).

Health authorities are also investigating whether another 2,466 deaths were caused by the coronavirus.

States

São Paulo, with 985,628, and Bahia, with 310,526, are the states with the highest number of cases of the disease. The highest death tolls are observed in São Paulo (35,622) and Rio de Janeiro (18,487).