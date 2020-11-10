Brazil reports another 10.5 thousand COVID-19 cases in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s has reached 5,664,115 million cases of infection with the novel coronavirus. In 24 hours, 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, Agencia Brasil reports.

The figures can be found in the Health Ministry report released late Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8), which brings together data sent through by state health secretariats across the country. Due to technical difficulties, the report published Sunday did not add new patients being monitored or the number of people who have recovered from the illness.

The total deaths caused by the pandemic is reported to stand at 162,397, after the 128 new deaths notified from Saturday to Sunday were added.

COVID-19 across the states

Of the 27 Brazilian states, São Paulo ranks first in number of cases and deaths stemming from the new coronavirus in the country. Altogether, the state has seen 1,125,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39,717 deaths. The São Paulo data have also not been updated and are the same as on November 5.