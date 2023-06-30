Brazil reports first case of avian influenza in poultry

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil has recently identified its first case of avian influenza virus in poultry. The incident occurred in a small-scale poultry farm located in the backyard of a residence in the municipality of Serra, in the state of Espírito Santo. The farm houses ducks, geese, teals, and chickens, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock stated.

«This is the first outbreak detected in domestic birds in small-scale farming since the virus entered Brazil on May 15. It's relevant to emphasize that this confirmed outbreak in small-scale poultry farming does not restrict the international trade of Brazilian poultry products. The consumption and export of poultry products remain safe,» a note released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock reads, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to Brazilian authorities, sanitary measures are being implemented to contain and eliminate the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak. Furthermore, surveillance efforts are being intensified in the poultry populations in the affected region.

«Based on the progress of the investigations and the epidemiological situation, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Agricultural and Forestry Defense Institute of Espírito Santo (IDAF) may adopt additional measures to prevent the virus from spreading and safeguard the national poultry industry,» the ministry declared.

Across the country, there have been 50 outbreaks of HPAI detected in wild birds in the states of Espírito Santo, Bahia, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and São Paulo, according to the ministry.