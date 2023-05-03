Brazil reports first case of COVID-19 variant XBB.1.16

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The Municipal Health Secretariat from São Paulo reported on Monday (May 1) the first case of variant XBB.1.16 of COVID -19, also known as Arcturus. The patient is a 75-year-old man, bedridden and with comorbidities, who presented the symptoms of influenza syndrome and persistent fever on April 7.

According to the secretariat, the patient was transferred to a private hospital in São Paulo for medical attention and was discharged on April 27. Despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including the Pfizer bivalent dose, the elderly man was diagnosed with the Arcturus variant, Agencia Brasil reports.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently monitoring the Arcturus variant as a variant of interest. So far, there has been no evidence of increased severity or rise in the number of cases in São Paulo. However, the variant has been associated with symptoms such as eye irritation (similar to conjunctivitis), dry cough, and febrile episodes, the Municipal Health Secretariat noted.