EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:44, 31 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Brazil resumes production of CoronaVac to immunize children

    None
    None
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Butantan Institute has started to produce new doses of the CoronaVac vaccine. The amount ordered by the Ministry of Health—1 million doses—is expected to be delivered sometime in September.

    According to the institute, the active pharmaceutical ingredient, which is imported, arrived last week, underwent quality control, and started to be bottled, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The new batch of vaccines will be aimed at immunizing children aged three to five—the last group to be included in the national immunization program against COVID-19.

    So far, CoronaVac is the only vaccine authorized for this age group. The recommendation was made by the ministry on July 15. Since then, doses from existing stocks in the states and municipalities are being used.


    Photo: Agencia Brasil




    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!