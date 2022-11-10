EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:37, 10 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons

    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil should have a record harvest of grains, cereals, vegetables, and oilseeds in 2023. The country’s official statistics agency IBGE estimates a production totaling 288.1 million tons—9.6 percent (25.4 million tons) more than the harvest forecast for this year (262.8 million).

    The record volume is expected to be pushed by higher forecasts for soybeans (19.1%), first-crop corn (16.8%), seed cotton (2%), sorghum (5.7%), and first-crop beans (4.9%). Soybeans and corn should also see a boost in the harvested area—1.2 and 0.9 percent respectively, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The survey, conducted in October this year, also estimates that 2022 should end with a growth of 3.8 percent (9.6 million tons) from last year.


    Photo: Agencia Brasil
    Tags:
    Harvest World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!