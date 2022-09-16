Brazil’s agricultural output brought in BRL 743.3 bi in 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The value of Brazil’s agricultural production in 2021 set a new record and reached BRL 743.3 billion, up 58.6 percent from the previous year.

The data can be found in a publication on agricultural production, released today (Sep 15) by official statistics agency IBGE, Agencia Brasil reports.

Among the crops that most contributed to this growth, the highlight was soybeans, with 134.9 million tons, bringing in BRL 341.7 billion in gross value, up 102.1 percent from the previous harvest, which had been a record in this time series. As per official figures, soybeans stood atop the national export list in value.

The production of corn, the second agricultural product in production value, despite the 14.9 percent drop in the volume produced (88.5 million tons), grossed BRL 116.4 billion, surpassing 2020 by 60.7 percent, the document reports.

High external and internal demand for agricultural commodities, as the dollar continues to appreciate against the real, is said to have further increased fuel prices and made the prices of the main domestic agricultural goods settle at high levels. As a result, Brazil’s agricultural output showed a new growth in its production value in 2021.

«The production of coffee—another crucial national agricultural product—in a year of negative biennials for the Arabica type, registered a significant drop in production compared to the previous harvest, with a reduction of 19.2 percent. However, with the increase in bean prices in the global market, the value of production grew 27.9 percent in that year,» the study says.

Crop

The planted area also grew. It totaled 86.7 million hectares, up almost 3.3 million hectares, 3.9 percent larger than the area recorded in 2020. However, after two consecutive years of records in the series, the grain harvest fell 0.4 percent in 2021, and stood at 254.4 million tons.

«The year was marked by climatic instability between fall and winter, which chiefly affected the development of second crops in much of the national territory. Crops such as corn, sugar cane and coffee showed a significant drop in production. The states of Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul were the most affected,» the text reads.

Highlights at regional level

Yet again, the Central-West was the Brazilian region with the most elevated value of agricultural production—BRL 261.3 billion, up 80.4 percent from the previous time span, with highlights for soybeans, corn, and cotton. The regional focus was Mato Grosso, BRL 151.7 billion, up 91.5 percent year to date, largely due to soybeans, its main crop.

Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, with an 86.4 percent increase, once again boasted the highest value for the national agricultural output among Brazilian municipalities, adding up to nearly BRL 10 billion, soybeans and corn being the crops with the greatest value.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br











