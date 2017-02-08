Brazil’s Bahia State keen on coop with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Brazil Kairat Sarzhanov has met with Governor of the State of Bahia Rui Costa dos Santos. The parties discussed the development of the Kazakh-Brazilian trade-economic relations, the opportunities of launching joint projects, organizing business forums with the participation of businessmen from Kazakhstan and Bahia.

The Diplomat informed the Governor of Bahia with the main achievements of Kazakhstan in 25 years of independence, the key provisions of the Kazakh President’s statement on redistribution of functions between the branches of power, the priorities of the Presidential State-of-the-Nation Address “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness” called to ensure Kazakhstan’s accession to the club of the world’s 30 most developed countries.

R.Costa wished success to Kazakhstan in its political and economic modernization and noted importance of cultivation of the new industries with digital technologies amid the continuing global crisis. He expressed interest in expanding the economic cooperation with Kazakhstan and emphasized the importance of the Southern Port logistics complex for Brazil being built by Bahia Minerasau Company together with the regional authorities. The company is a part of ERG mining giant which develops the largest iron deposit in Brazil (Pedra de Ferro ) for further export of the iron ore through the port. According to the Governor, Brazil will actively use the port for the export of other products along with other minerals, and the Kazakh side will be able to supply its products to the Latin American market. He also expressed readiness to send a business mission of the State of Bahia to Kazakhstan to find counter-partners and discuss business opportunities.

The Ambassador invited the Governor of Bahia to the oncoming EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.