Brazil’s court decides in favor of jailing ex-president

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil's Supreme Federal Court has ordered to send former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail for enforcing a guilty verdict in the corruption case, TASS reports.

The verdict means that Lula da Silva may be jailed soon. However, the judge of the first instance court needs to issue an order and the process may take between several hours up to a few days.



The former leader denied any plans to leave the country to seek political asylum. He insisted on his right to remain at large until all his appeals were considered. However, most judges disagreed with the lawyers. After 10-hour-long debates, Brazil's highest court announced a decision against the former leader. Six judges voted against Lula da Silva, and five others voted in his favor.

On January 24, Regional Federal Tribunal 4 confirmed the verdict for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva increasing his jail term from nine years and six months to 12 years and one month. A person charged with corruption by a second-instance court loses the right to hold elected office under Brazilian law. However, despite numerous charges, the former head of state is the frontrunner in the presidential race due in October. Lula da Silva, who served as president in 2003-2011, declared that he was ready to become a presidential candidate despite the court's decision.