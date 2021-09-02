EN
    07:16, 02 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 580 thousand

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil has surpassed the threshold of 580 thousand people who died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Between Monday and Tuesday, 839 fatalities were reported, raising the total count to 580,413.

    The country’s total case tally, in turn, stands at 20,776,870. In 24 hours, 24,589 new positive diagnoses were confirmed, AgenciaBrasil reports.

    There are also 461,010 people infected being monitored by health teams or recovering at home.

    The amount of people who recovered rose to 19,735,447—95 percent of those infected with the coronavirus in Brazil since the pandemic started.

    The figures were published in the daily update by the Health Ministry on Tuesday evening (Aug. 31). The report combines data on cases and deaths collected by state health secretariats.

    States

    Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (145,836), Rio de Janeiro (62,457), Minas Gerais (52,986), Paraná (37,500), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,199). At the bottom are Acre (1,814), Roraima (1,942), Amapá (1,953), Tocantins (3,683), and Sergipe (5,992).

    Vaccination

    As per the ministry’s vaccination dashboard, 191.5 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered—130 million of which as the first dose, 61.4 million as the second. In 24 hours, 2 million doses were administered.


