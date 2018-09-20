Brazil’s Kaka named as head coach of Kazakhstan futsal team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian expert Paulo Ricardo Kaka has been appointed as Head Coach of the Kazakhstan National Futsal Team, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

41-year-old Paulo Ricardo Figueira Silva, known as Kaka, became the 10th head coach in the history of the Kazakhstan national team and the third expert from Brazil (native of Aracaju).

As a coach, Kaka assisted MFK Dinamo Moskva. He held the position of Head Coach of Neftchi Baku and the youth national team of Azerbaijan (U-21). The last club was the Russian Gazprom-Yugra. As a player, he played for the Azerbaijani national team.

42-year-old Sergei Koridze, a former player of the Ukrainian team and now Russian specialist, will be Kaka's assistant.



"Almaty futsal club Kairat congratulates head coach Paulo Ricardo Kaka on the appointment to the Kazakh national team. The candidacy of the Brazilian specialist was chosen among several highly-qualified coaches.

It is planned that on September 23, the Kazakhstan national futsal team will have a friendly match against the Azerbaijani team in Baku," the statement on AFC Kairat's website says.