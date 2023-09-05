EN
    14:50, 05 September 2023

    Brazil’s national anti-hunger program to reach 33.1 mi people

    Photo: Fernando Frazao/Agencia Brasil
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The integrated efforts of the Brasil Sem Fome program («Brazil Without Hunger») should focus on the more than 33.1 million people facing food insecurity in the country, who will be identified by managers and agents in health care and social work. The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family, and Fight Against Hunger published a document on Monday (Aug. 4) with the official guidelines.

    The government defines food and nutritional insecurity as «the inability to have regular and permanent access to food of sufficient quality and quantity at mild, moderate, and severe levels.» It also lists malnutrition, overweight, obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies as consequences of the problem, Agencia Brasil reports.

    In addition to facilitating identification, the document advises managers and agents to prioritize children, pregnant women, elders, homeless people, refugees, black people, households headed by women, indigenous people, and traditional communities at potential risk of food and nutritional insecurity.

    The purchase and supply of food from regional family farming was also set as a priority.


