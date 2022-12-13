Brazil’s official inflation stands at 0.41% in November

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Driven by the increase in fuel and food prices, price index IPCA—Brazil’s official gauge of the inflation—stood at 0.41 percent in November this year. Despite the high, the result was lower than October’s 0.59 percent and the 0.95 percent registered in November 2021, Agencia Brasil reports.

Before these two upticks, the index saw three months of deflation: 0.68 percent in July, 0.36 percent in August, and 0.29 percent in September.

Year to date, the indicator is up 5.13 percent and up 5.90 percent after 12 months. The figures were released by official statistics agency IBGE.

Of the nine groups of products and services surveyed, seven showed a growth in November. The greatest impacts on the month’s index stemmed from transportation (0.83%), which includes fuels, and food and beverages (0.53%). Together, the two groups contributed nearly 71 percent of November’s IPCA.

The IPCA reflects the inflation for families earning 1–40 minimum wages.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br