    20:42, 23 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, indicating he must remain in isolation, the president's office said on Wednesday. Kazinform has learnt from Chinadaily.

    Following his third positive test, taken on Tuesday, the office in Brasilia issued a statement saying the head of state was nevertheless «in good condition.»

    «President Jair Bolsonaro continues to be in good condition, accompanied by the presidency's medical team. The test taken by the president yesterday, (July) 21, resulted positive,» said the statement.

    On July 7, Bolsonaro announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting a fever and malaise, and he has been working from his residence ever since, attending no public events.

    He tested positive again last week.

    Bolsonaro, 65, falls within the demographic considered to be at risk of suffering from COVID-19 complications.


    World News Coronavirus
