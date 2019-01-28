Brazil's president to undergo 3rd operation linked to assassination attempt

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro entered a Sao Paulo hospital on Sunday for pre-surgical procedures to prepare him for an operation this week to remove the colostomy bag that he has been using since an attempted assassination last September, EFE reports.

The 63-year-old Bolsonaro, who visited the area affected by a mining accident in Minas Gerais state on Saturday, arrived at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital with his wife, Michelle, and a delegation headed by Security Cabinet Chief Minister Augusto Heleno Ribeiro and several advisers.